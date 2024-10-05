Saudi Arabia's PIF mulls larger stake in Nintendo, Kyodo reports

TOKYO : Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is considering raising its stakes in Nintendo and other Japanese gaming companies, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, vice chair of the sovereign wealth fund's gaming unit, disclosed the plan in an interview with Kyodo.

He told the Japanese news agency that PIF is not in a rush to increase its stakes, and that investments would be made in a friendly way. The Kyodo report did not specify what he meant by "friendly".

PIF currently owns 8.58 per cent of Nintendo and has stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom, and Koei Tecmo, Kyodo said.