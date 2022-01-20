Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi Arabia's SABIC launches US Gulf Coast project with ExxonMobil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi Arabia's SABIC launches US Gulf Coast project with ExxonMobil

Saudi Arabia's SABIC launches US Gulf Coast project with ExxonMobil

FILE PHOTO: Thomas Martenak (2nd L), international crude marketing manager for U.S. major ExxonMobil, talks to a visitor at the ExxonMobil booth during the China (Dongying) International Petrochemical Trade Exhibition in Dongying, Shandong province, China May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

20 Jan 2022 09:08PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 09:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp's (SABIC) joint venture project with ExxonMobil in the U.S. Gulf Coast, which involves an ethylene production unit, has begun commercial operations, it said on Thursday.

The company announced plans on Sept. 19 to establish an ethylene production unit with annual capacity of about 1.8 million tonnes, SABIC said in a bourse statement.

The unit will feed two polyethylene production units, the company said without disclosing financial details.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us