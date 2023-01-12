Saudi Arabia's wealth fund raises Nintendo stake to 6%

TOKYO : Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd to 6 per cent, a filing showed on Thursday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund's growing exposure to the Japanese video gaming industry.

PIF's stake in the Kyoto-based company has risen from 5.01 per cent to 6.07 per cent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF revealed its 5 per cent stake in Nintendo in a regulatory filing in May last year, stating that it was made for investment purposes. It has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom, and Koei Tecmo.

Nintendo shares were down 1.8 per cent in the morning.