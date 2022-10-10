Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to N. Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to N. Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts

Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to N. Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

10 Oct 2022 10:28AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 10:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE -Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had said the real supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd. Analysts expect Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to shoulder much of the production cuts because other OPEC+ members are falling behind output targets.

Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.