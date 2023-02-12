Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi bourse has 23 companies waiting to go public, says CMA head
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi bourse has 23 companies waiting to go public, says CMA head

Saudi bourse has 23 companies waiting to go public, says CMA head

FILE PHOTO: Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

12 Feb 2023 04:59PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 04:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIYADH : Saudi Arabia has 23 companies approved to list on the kingdom's stock exchange, the head of the kingdom's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said on Sunday.

There are also more than 75 applications pending approval to list and 70 signed mandates with financial intermediaries and advisers in the early part of the process, CMI Chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz told a conference in Riyadh.

Companies that secure approval from the CMA have six months to launch their public share sales.

"If you look at this in tandem, it gives us an indication that we still have a very, very healthy pipeline," Elkuwaiz said at the Saudi Capital Market Forum.

The Saudi stock market had 49 new listings last year, in which companies raised about 40 billion riyals ($10.66 billion), he said, adding that the market watchdog is also planning to create a regulatory framework for dual listings.

($1 = 3.7525 riyals)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.