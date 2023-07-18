Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi drone deal entails technology transfer, joint production: Baykar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi drone deal entails technology transfer, joint production: Baykar

Saudi drone deal entails technology transfer, joint production: Baykar

Signature of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pictured on a Bayraktar drone at SAHA EXPO Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct 27, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

18 Jul 2023 06:17PM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 06:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL: An accord which Saudi Arabia signed to buy Turkish drones entails cooperation in technology transfer and joint production, the Turkish company Baykar said on Tuesday (Jul 18) in a statement.

The contract, signed during Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia, was one of several lucrative deals that the Turkish president has so far secured on a Gulf trip being held after a diplomatic push to repair ties with Gulf Arab powers.

"With the comprehensive agreement, there will cooperation on technology transfer and joint production in order to advance the high technology development capability of the two countries," the statement said.

Baykar said 75 per cent of its revenues had come from exports since it began drone research and development in 2003. Last year, its exports amounted to US$1.18 billion, with its turnover amounting to US$1.4 billion.

It said it had signed export agreements with 30 countries for its Bayraktar TB2 combat drone and with six countries for the larger Bayraktar Akinci combat drone.

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Türkiye drone

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.