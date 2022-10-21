Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA
DUBAI : Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The two agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...