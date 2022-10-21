Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA

Saudi energy minister, top Chinese official stress importance of stable long-term crude supplies - SPA

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, speaks during the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

21 Oct 2022 05:57PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 05:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the director of China's National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua on Friday stressed the importance of stable long-term supplies to crude oil markets, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The two agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets, SPA said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.