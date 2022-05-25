Logo
Saudi EV plant likely to be one of three in kingdom, says minister
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih gestures during the opening session of the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

25 May 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 04:48PM)
DUBAI : An electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant to be built in Saudi Arabia is likely to be one of three in the kingdom, investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday.

United States-based EV maker Lucid Motors, which is more than 60 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plans to build its first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia later this year. The plant is expected eventually to produce up to 150,000 vehicles a year.

Falih, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, gave no details on the other potential plants.

Source: Reuters

