Saudi OpenAI engineer arrested by FBI for planting covert recording device, US DOJ says

Oct 13 : US federal agents arrested a Saudi national employed as an OpenAI engineer and charged him with installing a hidden audio recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The case highlights growing security concerns around sensitive AI research as companies and governments compete fiercely for the talent and technology that could confer economic and strategic advantages.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, had worked as an engineer at OpenAI since July 2025, the Justice Department said in a statement.

OpenAI discovered the recording device plugged into a USB port on the back of a television in an executive conference room at one of its San Francisco buildings on September 30, according to the department.

The device, which had been concealed in toilet paper, was installed on or about September 28, according to the complaint.

OpenAI said in a post on X that it used its internal AI models to identify the person responsible for planting the device and trace its origins.

"At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated," the company said.

OpenAI referred the matter to the FBI, which is continuing to investigate. The Saudi embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Abdulrahman Alfozan allegedly concealed a covert recording device inside his employer’s executive conference room to secretly capture sensitive communications about the company’s super intelligence technology," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a Texas man was charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and attempting to set fire to the AI firm's headquarters.

OpenAI said on Friday it fired three researchers after an investigation found they had violated company policies on handling sensitive information.

The researchers, Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni, later published a letter detailing the circumstances of their dismissal and arguing that the abrupt firings could create uncertainty among employees and undermine a culture in which researchers could raise safety concerns.