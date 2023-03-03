Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 11, 2022 Newcastle United chairman and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan speaks to spectators after The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational REUTERS/Paul Childs

03 Mar 2023 09:00AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 09:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Toei Co Ltd to 6 per cent, a filing showed on Friday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund's growing exposure to the Japanese media industry.

PIF's stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5 per cent to 6.03 per cent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26 per cent. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.