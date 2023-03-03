Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

TOKYO : Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Toei Co Ltd to 6 per cent, a filing showed on Friday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund's growing exposure to the Japanese media industry.

PIF's stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5 per cent to 6.03 per cent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26 per cent. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.