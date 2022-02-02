Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi Telecom sets up new entity for data centres, cable assets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi Telecom sets up new entity for data centres, cable assets

02 Feb 2022 08:31PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 08:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Saudi Telecom (STC) said on Wednesday it would transfer its data centres, international submarine cables and points of presence assets to a new wholly-owned company, a day after news it would invest $1 billion in those assets.

Government-controlled STC said in a statement the new entity would have an initial capital of 100 million riyal ($26.66 million), which STC would finance from its own resources.

The initial value of the assets transferred was 2.1 billion riyal, while the new company was expected to spend 1.7 billion in additional investment, STC said in a bourse filing.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched investments worth $6.4 billion in future technologies, including a $1 billion investment by STC, whose top shareholder is the Public Investment Fund.

The spin-off of the data centre and submarine cable assets comes less than a year after STC sold shares in its tech business.

($1 = 3.7516 riyals)

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us