Saudi will remain reliable energy partner for China, Saudi energy minister says
Saudi will remain reliable energy partner for China, Saudi energy minister says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

07 Dec 2022 11:15PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 11:15PM)
RIYADH : Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday, during a visit by the Chinese leader to the kingdom, that Saudi Arabia would remain a trusted and reliable energy partner for China, state news agency SPA reported.

Prince Abdulaziz told SPA that cooperation between China, the world's biggest energy consumer, and the kingdom, the worlds' top oil exporter, had helped maintain global oil market stability.

"The kingdom will remain, in this area, a trusted and reliable partner for China," the agency quoted him as saying.

He said Saudi Arabia and China would seek to boost cooperation in energy supply chains by establishing a regional centre in the Gulf Arab state for Chinese factories.

Source: Reuters

