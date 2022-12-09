Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China - Al-Arabiya

LONDON : Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday.
