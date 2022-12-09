Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China - Al-Arabiya
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China - Al-Arabiya

Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China - Al-Arabiya

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Acwa Power-generating windmills are pictured in Jbel Sendouq, on the outskirts of Tangier, Morocco, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

09 Dec 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.