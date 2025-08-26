Saudi's Humain to launch data centers with US chips in early 2026, Bloomberg News reports

Humain, Saudi Arabia's new artificial intelligence company, has begun construction of its first data centers in the kingdom, and plans to bring them online in early 2026 using semiconductors imported from the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, and Dammam, in the Eastern Province, are expected to launch in the second quarter, each with an initial capacity of up to 100 megawatts, CEO Tareq Amin told Bloomberg in an interview.

Humain is currently sourcing semiconductors for its data centers from U.S. chipmakers, including Nvidia's latest AI chips, for which it has received local regulatory approval, Amin told Bloomberg.

Nvidia said in May it would sell hundreds of thousands of AI chips in Saudi Arabia, with a first tranche of 18,000 of its newest "Blackwell" chips going to Humain.

Both Humain and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.

A number of U.S. technology firms announced AI deals in the Middle East in May, as U.S. President Donald Trump secured $600 billion in commitments from Saudi Arabia to U.S. companies during a tour of Gulf states.

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices also announced a deal with Humain, saying it has formed a $10 billion collaboration.

Humain was launched in May under the Public Investment Fund, and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It offers AI services and products, including data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models.