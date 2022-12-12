Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Savannah Energy follows Chad deal with South Sudan acquisition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Savannah Energy follows Chad deal with South Sudan acquisition

Savannah Energy follows Chad deal with South Sudan acquisition

FILE PHOTO: A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File photo

12 Dec 2022 06:55PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 06:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : London-listed Savannah Energy has agreed to buy producing oil fields in South Sudan from Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas for up to $1.25 billion, it said on Monday.

The announcement followed Exxon Mobil Corp closing a $407 million sale of its operations in Central Africa's Chad and Cameroon to Savannah on Friday.

Other shareholders in the South Sudan fields, which have a gross output of 153,000 barrels per day, include China's CNPC and Sinopec, India's ONGC and Nilepet, the national oil company of South Sudan.

A spokesman did not immediately provide a net production figure for the stakes Savannah wants to buy.

The deal, which still needs shareholder and regulatory approval, constitutes a reverse takeover because the assets are bigger than the company acquiring them.

"The Transaction Consideration is expected to be financed through a combination of the enlarged Group's available cash resources and debt," Savannah said in a statement, meaning the final amount of cash paid depends on the deal's closing date.

Savannah's market capitalisation on London's AIM market stood at around 353 million pounds ($433.31 million) on Monday.

Savannah's shares were suspended from trading on Monday and will resume once a detailed document for the transaction has been published, which the company expects to happen in the first half of next year.

($1 = 0.8147 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.