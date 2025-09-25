Logo
To save aging space telescope, NASA taps startup to push it farther into space
FILE PHOTO: The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

25 Sep 2025 04:16AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2025 04:24AM)
WASHINGTON :NASA has tapped startup Katalyst to save a $500 million orbiting observatory from falling into Earth's atmosphere by launching a spacecraft meant to push it farther into space, NASA and Katalyst said.

The U.S. space agency awarded the Arizona-based Katalyst Space Technologies $30 million to send a modified version of its "Link" spacecraft to NASA's orbiting Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, a spacecraft in low-Earth orbit that has been observing distant galaxies and black holes since its launch in 2004.

Source: Reuters
