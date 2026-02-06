Saylor-led Strategy's quarterly losses widen as bitcoin faces another reckoning

Feb 5 : Strategy reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, as a turbulent period for digital assets caused the world's largest hoarder of bitcoin to record losses on its holdings.

Shares of the Michael Saylor-led company fell 1.3 per cent in after-hours trading, extending heavy selling from earlier in the day. They are down nearly 30 per cent this year.

In December, Strategy had slashed its 2025 earnings forecast, citing a weak run in bitcoin, and announced plans to create a reserve to support dividend payments. Its earlier estimate assumed bitcoin would hit $150,000 by the end of the year.

Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, enjoyed regulatory embrace and healthy institutional inflows through much of 2025.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

However, the volatile sector has now struggled for months since a record crash last October sent bitcoin tumbling from a peak as leveraged positions were washed out.

Bitcoin, currently trading at $64,000, has nearly halved since its October 6 peak.

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs witnessed outflows about $2 billion and $7 billion in December and November, respectively, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note to clients.

Selling pressure intensified after Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, which analysts have said could lead to a smaller Fed balance sheet - a negative for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Strategy's loss was $12.4 billion, or $42.93 per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with a loss of $670.8 million, or $3.03 per share, a year earlier.

It held 713,502 bitcoins as of February 1, at a total cost of $54.26 billion, or $76,052 per bitcoin.

Shares of the company fell about 47.5 per cent in 2025, while bitcoin prices fell 6.4 per cent, reflecting the leveraged exposure the stock provides to the cryptocurrency.