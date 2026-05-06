Saylor's Strategy posts wider quarterly loss on bitcoin slump

May 5 : Michael Saylor's Strategy reported a wider first-quarter loss on Tuesday, hammered by a slump in bitcoin prices that weighed on the value of its sizeable crypto holdings amid heightened market volatility.

A sharp downturn in bitcoin prices since October, later exacerbated by escalating Middle East tensions, has underscored the vulnerability of digital assets to broader risk aversion, with investors leaning towards safer options amid concerns over lofty AI valuations and uncertainty around U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

Though bitcoin prices have bounced back partially, the world's largest cryptocurrency has lost 7 per cent in value in 2026.

Shares of Strategy, the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, fell about 1.4 per cent in extended trading. As of Tuesday's close, they were up about 23 per cent so far this year.

Bitcoin's price declines come despite a more supportive regulatory environment for digital assets taking shape in the U.S. and other major markets. Banks and institutional asset managers are now increasingly rolling out crypto‑related products and services under defined rules, with clearer custody and licensing expectations for intermediaries.

“Adoption of bitcoin continues to grow in 2026. We also continue to see traditional finance and major banks including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citi announcing bitcoin ETFs, trading, custody and lending services,” CEO Phong Le said.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Strategy held 818,334 bitcoins as of May 3, with a market cap of $64.14 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $12.54 billion, or $38.25 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $4.22 billion, or $16.49 per share, a year earlier.