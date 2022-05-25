Logo
Sberbank's online banking operations compatible with Russian-made system
Business

File Photo: The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 19, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

25 May 2022 11:53PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 11:53PM)
Russian lender Sberbank on Wednesday said its online banking systems SberBusiness and SberPro have been deemed fully compatible with Astra Linux, a Russian-made operating system.

Removing dependency on foreign systems for online banking is a crucial step for the state-owned lender, which was hit by Western sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine and has already encountered problems over its cloud solutions.

Sberbank's online banking received a certificate confirming its compatibility with Astra Linux, the bank said. More than two million customers out of more 100 million that the banking group use SberBusiness.

"For us it is crucial that interaction with banks via digital channels is stable and reliably secure," Anna Loevskaya, director of Sberbank's Digital Corporate Bank division, said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

