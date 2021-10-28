Logo
SBI CEO says Shinsei Bank lacks vision or philosophy
FILE PHOTO: The Shinsei Bank logo is pictured at the lobby of the bank in Tokyo October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

28 Oct 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:56PM)
TOKYO : SBI Holdings Inc's chief executive on Thursday accused executives of Shinsei Bank of lacking a clear vision or philosophy as the online financial conglomerate aims to take effective control of the lender.

"I can't believe how Shinsei Bank continues to perform so badly over years," SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao said at an earnings briefing. He also said it is unbelievable that Shinsei has not been able to repay public funds over 20 years.

"I have received letters from young Shinsei employees and former executives urging us to buy the bank immediately," he said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

