SBS Transit appoints 2 new CEOs for bus, rail businesses

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has appointed two new CEOs to head its core bus and rail businesses as part of its planned succession strategy, the public transport operator said on Friday (Apr 1).

Their appointments are effective immediately.

In a press release, SBS Transit said the move would strengthen its management and "lend greater focus to its two core businesses of serving the travel needs of the commuting public well".

Mr Lim Tien Hock, 50, will take on the newly created role as CEO of the bus business, while Mr Jeffery Sim Vee Ming, 45, will head the operator's rail business.

Both men will report to SBS Transit Group CEO Cheng Siak Kian.

"With the two CEOs driving our core businesses, we believe we will be better placed to steer ahead in a competitive business environment and provide a higher level of customer experience for our increasingly sophisticated passengers," said Mr Cheng.

SBS Transit is a member of the ComfortDelGro Group, of which Mr Cheng is the group deputy CEO.

Prior to his new role, Mr Lim was the CEO of ComfortDelGro Driving Centre and ComfortDelGro MedCare. He has been with the ComfortDelGro Group since 2012.

"He has been credited with transforming the driving centre, which was heavily reliant on manpower, to be technology-enabling and operationally-efficient, and strongly driven by the needs of its customers," said SBS Transit.

Mr Sim - the new CEO rail business - has been with SBS Transit since 2015.

Prior to his latest appointment, he was the head of rail development and head of North East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT).

"Under his watch, the Downtown Line (DTL), North East Line and Sengkang-Punggol LRT have achieved high levels of reliability in the provision of train services," said SBS Transit.

"In fact, DTL and NEL were the top two best performing MRT lines in Singapore in 2021. Notably, the DTL set a record high for the industry, doubling the industry's reliability performance."

In addition to the two CEO appointments, SBS Transit has also appointed a new head of NEL and SPLRT with immediate effect.

Mr Anthony Mok Peng Fai, 56, has close to 20 years of experience in railway operations, starting out as a chief controller in the NEL’s Operations Control Centre, SBS Transit said.

SBS Transit has a fleet of more than 3,000 buses in Singapore.

It also runs the North East Line, Downtown Line and Sengkang-Punggol LRT.