Business

SCG Chemicals to start production at Vietnam plant by mid-2023
SCG Chemicals to start production at Vietnam plant by mid-2023

02 Mar 2023 05:40PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 05:40PM)
HANOI : Long Son Petrochemicals, a unit of Thailand's SCG Chemicals, will start commercial production at its petrochemical complex in southern Vietnam by mid-2023, the company said on Thursday.

The $5-billion facility in Ba Ria Vung Tau province will produce 1.4 million tonnes of plastic resins a year, it said in an emailed statement.

Its annual output will include 500,000 tonnes of high density polyethylene, 500,000 tonnes of linear low density polyethylene and 400,000 tonnes of polypropylene, it said.

The complex's raw materials, naphtha and propane, will be imported mostly from the Middle East, the company said.

Source: Reuters

