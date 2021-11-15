1 Science Park Drive to be redeveloped for more than S$880 million

SINGAPORE: 1 Science Park Drive, located next to Kent Ridge MRT station, is set to be redeveloped into a life science and innovation campus for S$883 million by 2025, said CapitaLand and Ascendas Reit in a news release on Monday (Nov 15).

CapitaLand Development and Ascendas Reit have formed a joint venture to redevelop the space, which was previously occupied by TÜV SÜD PSB Building.

This comes after the space was sold by Ascendas Reit to the joint venture for S$103 million. CapitaLand Development owns a 66 per cent interest in the joint venture, while Ascendas Reit owns the remaining 34 per cent, the news release said.

1 Science Park Drive is the latest property to be developed under the “multi-stage precinct rejuvenation” for Singapore Science Park 1, the news release said.

Eight older buildings in the park have been redeveloped to date, including the former Mendel, Maxwell, Pascal and Pasteur buildings, the release added.

When redeveloped, the new life science and innovation campus on the site will have a total gross floor area of 116,200 sq m, comprising three interconnected Grade A buildings, the release said.

One of the buildings will have 15 floors while the other two will have nine floors each.

The campus will also have an event plaza with retail, food and beverage (F&B) and supporting amenities, the news release said. The event plaza can accommodate 500 people, including an amphitheatre that can seat up to 300.

“(The site) will provide 112,500 sq m of business park space and 3,700 sq m for retail and F&B uses,” the release said.

The new campus will have a gross plot ratio of 3.6, compared with the current maximum allowable plot ratio of 1.2.