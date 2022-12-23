Singapore's Sea to freeze salaries, slash bonuses amid 'worsening economic environment'

SINGAPORE: Local e-commerce giant Sea will freeze salaries for most employees and pay out lower bonuses this year as part of measures to prepare for a "worsening global economic environment" in 2023, according to Bloomberg on Thursday (Dec 22).

Sea is the parent company of gaming unit Garena and e-commerce platform Shopee.

Bloomberg reported that Sea founder Forrest Li announced in an internal memo that the company "needs to focus on profitability after a difficult 2022", adding that the economy next year "may prove to be 'even more challenging" amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation rates.

As such, the company will halt salary increases for employees who have not been promoted, said Li, who added that the majority of the changes have been made.