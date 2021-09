Southeast Asian technology giant Sea Ltd said it has raised about US$6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale.

Sea has priced 11 million American Depository Receipts at US$318 each, the company said late on Thursday, together with US$2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.25per cent convertible senior notes due 2026.

