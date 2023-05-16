Singapore's Sea quarterly profit misses estimates, shares down

Sea Ltd missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday (May 16) as it set aside more money for loans that could go sour in its digital finance services business, sending the Singapore-based company's shares down about 10 per cent in premarket trading.

The Singapore-based e-commerce and digital entertainment company had gained from a pandemic-led boom in gaming and online shopping, helping it hit a market cap of more than US$200 billion at its peak in late-2021.

But Sea's shares have lost 75 per cent of their value in 2022, as benefits from the pandemic fizzled out and inflation slammed the brakes on consumer spending.

For the reported quarter, the company swung to profit of US$87.3 million from loss of US$580.1 million a year ago.

Provision for credit losses at its digital financial services segment also rose 120.5 per cent to US$177.44 million.

Excluding items, earnings per share in the first quarter was 15 cents per share, lower than expectations of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the quarter ended Mar 31 was US$3.04 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$3.07 billion.