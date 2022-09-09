Sea’s Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico: Report

Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday (Sep 8) it was shutting down local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email.

The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the people said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.

In an internal email seen by Reuters, Shopee Chief Executive Chris Feng wrote to employees that “in light of the current elevated macro uncertainty,” the company needed to “focus resources on core operations" and had decided to concentrate on a cross-border model in Shopee Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

The email confirms the cuts in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina shutting down.

Shopee confirmed in a statement to Reuters that it would "concentrate on a cross-border model in Mexico, Colombia and Chile, and close in Argentina."