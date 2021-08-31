Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures

SEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures

The seal of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

31 Aug 2021 01:19AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 02:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Units of three broker-dealer and investment advisory firms agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties to settle charges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over cybersecurity failures, the regulator said on Monday.

The SEC charged KMS Financial Services, five units of financial firm Cetera, and two units of Cambridge Investment Research for failures to adopt and implement cybersecurity policies and procedures that resulted in email account takeovers exposing the personal information of thousands of customers and clients at each firm.

Cetera, Cambridge and KMS did not respond immediately to requests for comment. None of the firms admitted to or denied the findings, the SEC said in a statement.

The Cetera entities agreed to pay US$300,000, Cambridge agreed to pay US$250,000 and KMS will pay US$200,000, the SEC said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us