Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SEC looks down on UpToken, imposes crypto fines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SEC looks down on UpToken, imposes crypto fines

SEC looks down on UpToken, imposes crypto fines

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

29 Apr 2023 03:26AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2023 03:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fined Seattle-based Coinme and related defendants nearly $4 million for conducting an unregistered and misleading offering of a crypto asset called UpToken.

Friday's settlement resolves claims that Coinme's Up Global unit and Neil Bergquist, who led both entities, misled investors in a late 2017 initial coin offering for UpToken, which was issued on the Ethereum blockchain.

The SEC said investors were led to believe Up Global would limit the supply of UpToken, while Coinme would create constant demand for UpToken to fund a bitcoin automated teller machine rewards program, helping boost UpToken's price.

According to the regulator, the claims were misleading because Up Global had quietly conducted transactions that reduced Coinme's need for UpToken.

It also said Up Global and Bergquist falsely told investors that the offering raised $10 million to $18.9 million despite knowing that it actually raised much less, $3.65 million.

Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, Coinme and Up Global will pay a combined $3.77 million, while Bergquist will pay $150,000. Bergquist, 35, also received a three-year ban from being an officer or director of public companies.

Coinme did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC has been cracking down on cryptocurrency markets since Gary Gensler became its chair in 2021.

Gensler told the House Financial Services Committee on April 18 that crypto markets were "rife with noncompliance" that put investors at risk and undermined public trust in capital markets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.