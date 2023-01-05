Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SEC objects to Binance.US's deal to buy Voyager Digital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SEC objects to Binance.US's deal to buy Voyager Digital

SEC objects to Binance.US's deal to buy Voyager Digital

Smartphone with displayed Binance logo is placed on keyboard in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Jan 2023 06:37AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 06:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a limited objection to Binance.US's proposed US$1 billion acquisition of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, a bankruptcy court filing showed on Wednesday.

The regulator pointed out the failure to include necessary information in Binance.US's disclosure statement.

It said the purchase agreement lacks details on the crypto exchange's ability to close the deal and has asked for more information on the nature of the company's business operations following the deal, according to the filing.

Attorneys for Voyager and Binance.US did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said its review could delay or block the deal.

Binance has been the subject of a money laundering probe by US prosecutors. Binance.US, based in California's Palo Alto, has said that its separate American exchange is "fully independent" of the main Binance platform.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.