Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US regulator probes Tesla after Elon Musk's share sales - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SEC probes Elon Musk, brother Kimbal over Tesla share sales: WSJ

SEC probes Elon Musk, brother Kimbal over Tesla share sales: WSJ
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo
SEC probes Elon Musk, brother Kimbal over Tesla share sales: WSJ
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
25 Feb 2022 03:43AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk "violated insider trading rules", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the investigation began last year after Kimbal sold shares of the electric carmaker valued at US$108 million, a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking whether he should offload 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla.

The SEC issued a subpoena on Nov 16, ten days after Musk's poll, seeking information related to some financial data.

The potential probe would escalate Musk's battle with regulators as they scrutinise his social media posts and Tesla's treatment of workers, including accusations of discrimination.

Last week, Tesla and Musk accused the SEC of harassing them with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government.

Elon Musk's share sales in November were automatically executed according to a trading plan he had created on Sep 14, showed a filing disclosing share sales, including stock options that were supposed to expire in 2022.

The SEC sued Musk in August 2018 after he tweeted he had "funding secured" to potentially take his electric car company private at US$420 per share. In reality, a buyout was not close.

Tesla's shares were up about 1 per cent in late-afternoon trading, paring losses amid a broader stock market rout.

The stock has fallen about 33 per cent since Musk began selling billions of dollars worth of shares on Nov 8, few days after the poll where 58 per cent of voters asked him to sell.

Tesla and Kimbal Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us