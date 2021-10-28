SEC says music streaming firm reaches US$38.8 million settlement in fraud action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Wednesday a US$38.8 million settlement of charges against Akazoo, a purported music streaming business based in Greece, for allegedly defrauding investors out of tens of millions of dollars in connection with a 2019 special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) business combination.

The SEC said in a statement that the settlement "fully resolves the litigation by ordering Akazoo to pay US$38.8 million in disgorgement." It said that Akazoo's assets were previously frozen under an emergency action filed in September 2020.

