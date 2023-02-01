Logo
Business

Second Chinese carrier resumed 737 MAX operation in China
Business

Second Chinese carrier resumed 737 MAX operation in China

Second Chinese carrier resumed 737 MAX operation in China

FILE PHOTO: A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

01 Feb 2023 08:39PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 08:44PM)
HONG KONG : Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd has resumed commercial operations of the Boeing 737 Max in China on Wednesday, marking the second commercial service for the model by a Chinese airline since its March 2019 grounding.

The domestic flight took off from Haikou, capital city of China's southern Hainan province, at 0923 a.m. local time (0123 GMT) using the 737 MAX plane and headed to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to flight tracking app VariFlight.

Last month, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd scheduled a flight from the southern city of Guangzhou to Zhengzhou using a MAX which made its first passenger flight in China in nearly four years.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to "robust" plane orders.

Source: Reuters

