Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Security analytics firm Devo Technology valued at US$1.5 billion after latest funding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Security analytics firm Devo Technology valued at US$1.5 billion after latest funding

26 Oct 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 08:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Devo Technology, a security analytics company, said on Tuesday it has raised US$250 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion in a funding round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm TCV.

Devo said it will use the capital raised to enter new markets. The Series E round, which brings the total funds raised by the company to over US$400 million, also drew investments from General Atlantic, Eurazeo, Bessemer Venture Partners and Insight Partners, among others.

With companies ramping up their digital footprint, and with the shift to hybrid working, cyber security has become one of the major areas of interest for venture capital firms.

Snyk and Illumio are other companies from the sector that have raised capital at high valuations in recent months.

Goppi Vaddi, general partner at TCV and Gary Reiner, operating partner at General Atlantic will join Devo's board, the company said.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us