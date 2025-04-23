Security startup Chainguard hits $3.5 billion valuation after fundraise

Computer and cloud security startup Chainguard fetched a valuation of $3.5 billion in its latest funding round, underscoring the robust demand for digital infrastructure among venture capitalists.

The company said on Wednesday it had raised $356 million in a series D round, led by new investor Kleiner Perkins and existing investor IVP, with additional participation from new investors such as Salesforce Ventures and Datadog Ventures.

Technology startups, including those in digital infrastructure, continue to draw investment even in an otherwise subdued venture capital environment.

Last month, AI-powered cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest raised more than $500 million at a valuation of $3.4 billion.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chainguard — whose customers include Anduril, ANZ Bank, Canva, GitLab and Hewlett Packard Enterprise — has so far raised $612 million.

The startup, founded in 2021, provides tools and services to help clients keep their software secure.

Chainguard grew its annual recurring revenue seven times to $40 million in fiscal year 2025, it said.