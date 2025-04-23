Security startup Chainguard hits $3.5 billion valuation after series D fundraise

Computer and network security startup Chainguard fetched a valuation of $3.5 billion following its latest fundraising, with network security companies continuing to garner investor interest amid the push by enterprises for AI adoption.

The company said on Wednesday it has raised $356 million in a series D round, led by new investor Kleiner Perkins and existing investor IVP, with additional participation from new investors such as Salesforce Ventures and Datadog Ventures.

Chainguard — whose customers include Anduril, ANZ Bank, Canva, GitLab and Hewlett Packard Enterprise — has so far raised $612 million.

Investor interest in the tech sector has surged in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of chatbots and sophisticated AI agents, boosting demand for firms such as Chainguard that offer secure networking solutions.

Last month, AI-powered cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest raised more than $500 million at a valuation of $3.4 billion.

Founded in 2021, Chainguard specializes in software supply chain security and cybersecurity.