Security tech firm Verkada valued at $5.8 billion as demand for security grows

Dec 3 : Security products maker Verkada said on Wednesday it was valued at $5.8 billion in its latest investment round led by CapitalG, $1.3 billion above its previous round in February.

The new valuation highlights rising investor demand for security technology as organizations and executives face more sophisticated safety risks and operational pressures.

The targeted shooting of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last year has prompted companies to step up spending on integrated security systems, including those sold by Verkada, to help prevent and respond to threats against staff and facilities.

San Mateo, California-based Verkada, founded in 2016, makes cloud and AI-powered physical security platforms that consolidate cameras, access control and alarms on a central dashboard.

It sells security cameras, door-access tools, environmental sensors and alarms to enterprises, schools and hospitals.

The company said the investment will accelerate its AI capabilities and may also provide liquidity for employees.

Derek Zanutto, a general partner at CapitalG, said Verkada is reshaping physical security by bringing AI-driven intelligence to a sector long constrained by fragmented legacy systems.

Verkada did not disclose the amount raised in the latest round but said the new valuation comes after the company surpassed $1 billion in annualised bookings.

In February, Verkada had secured Series E funding at a valuation of $4.5 billion.