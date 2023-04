(Corrects to say Angry Birds, not Bird, in the headline and add source)

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the 'Angry Birds' mobile game, for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

