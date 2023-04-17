Logo
Sega offers $776 million for Angry Birds maker Rovio
Sega offers $776 million for Angry Birds maker Rovio

FILE PHOTO: Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. Picture taken March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen/File Photo

17 Apr 2023 02:18PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 02:18PM)
HELSINKI : Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc has agreed to launch an offer for Finland's Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the Angry Birds mobile game, for 706 million euros ($775.8 million), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Tokyo-based Sega will offer 9.25 euros per share for Rovio, a 19 per cent premium over Friday's closing price of 7.775 euros.

Rovio, which has been conducting a strategic review, on Saturday said it was in talks with Sega over a possible tender offer. The Wall Street Journal had reported on Friday that a deal between the two companies was imminent.

Israeli peer Playtika had made a preliminary bid in January to buy Rovio for 683 million euros, but the Angry Birds maker confirmed last month talks had ended.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

Source: Reuters

