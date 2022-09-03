Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Self-driving company Aurora mulling possible sale to Apple or Microsoft - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Self-driving company Aurora mulling possible sale to Apple or Microsoft - Bloomberg News

03 Sep 2022 03:58AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2022 04:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aurora Innovation Inc Chief Executive Chris Urmson recently laid out a series of options for the self-driving company to combat challenging market conditions, including a possible sale to Apple Inc or Microsoft Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Shares of Aurora jumped 14.7 per cent to $2.42 in afternoon trading.

Urmson, who co-founded Aurora after running Google's self-driving car project, also floated measures including cost cuts, taking the company private and spinning off assets, the report said, citing an internal memo. (https://bloom.bg/3ReFDgP)

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $2.4 billion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It has partnerships with companies such as Volvo, Toyota, FedEx and Uber.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.