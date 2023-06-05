Logo
Business

Sembcorp Industries signs $1.41 billion deal for natural gas imports from Indonesia
Business

Sembcorp Industries signs $1.41 billion deal for natural gas imports from Indonesia

05 Jun 2023 07:48PM
Singapore-listed utilities firm Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Monday its unit has signed a deal worth S$1.9 billion ($1.41 billion) with a subsidiary of PT Medco Energi Internasional to import natural gas from Indonesia.

The gas sales agreement is expected to be effective by the second half of 2023, with deliveries from the West Natuna gas fields in Indonesia expected to start from 2024 for four years.

Sembcorp earlier in the day said it had started a process for a possible divestment of its waste management business and its energy from waste plant.

($1 = 1.3517 Singapore dollars)

Source: Reuters

