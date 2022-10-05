Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sembcorp secures US$3 billion shipbuilding contract from Brazil's Petrobras
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sembcorp secures US$3 billion shipbuilding contract from Brazil's Petrobras

Sembcorp secures US$3 billion shipbuilding contract from Brazil's Petrobras

A logo of Sembcorp Marine Ltd at their Admiralty Yard in Singapore January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

05 Oct 2022 07:03AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 07:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said on Wednesday (Oct 5) its unit secured a US$3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras.

The P-82 Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be delivered to the state-owned company in the first half of 2026, the specialised shipbuilding firm said, with a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and 12 million cubic meters of gas processing per day.

The unit, which will be deployed off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, will also be equipped with water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil, Sembcorp Marine said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.