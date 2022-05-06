Logo
Semcorp to invest $916 million to make EV battery components in Ohio
Semcorp to invest $916 million to make EV battery components in Ohio

06 May 2022 01:45AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 01:49AM)
Semcorp, a Shanghai-based producer of electric vehicle battery components, plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said Thursday.

The facility will make separator film for lithium-ion batteries. Semcorp, the trade name of Yunnan Energy New Material Co, said it is the world's largest maker of separator film, a key component in batteries.

The company said the Ohio plant will employ nearly 1,200. It did not provide a timeline for construction or production.

Sidney is located in western Ohio, about 35 miles north of Dayton.

(The story Changes reference in paragraph 2 to Yunnan Energy New Material Co from Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology.)

Source: Reuters

