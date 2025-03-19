Logo
Business

Semiconductor firms call for EU Chips Act 2.0
Semiconductor firms call for EU Chips Act 2.0

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

19 Mar 2025 10:12PM
AMSTERDAM : Computer chip makers and semiconductor supply chain firms on Wednesday called on the European Commission to launch a new support program as a follow up to the 2023 Chips Act, this time focusing on chip design, materials and equipment, in addition to manufacturing.

Following a meeting with top sector firms and European lawmakers in Brussels, industry groups ESIA, representing chipmakers, and SEMI Europe, representing the broader industry, said they would send their plea for a 'Chips Act 2.0' to Commission digital chief Henna Virkkunen.

Source: Reuters
