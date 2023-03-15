Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale: Report

Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale: Report

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

15 Mar 2023 12:07AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 01:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Infinera Corp, a US manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of US$1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said.

Infinera shares rose over 11 per cent on the news in afternoon trade to US$7.64 a share.

There is no certainty that Infinera will reach any deal, added the source, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.

Infinera did not respond to requests for comment. Centerview declined to comment.

Infinera makes optical semiconductors and networking equipment for fixed line and mobile telecommunications networks. The company's shares are down 15 per cent in the last 12 months, almost double the average of its peers, as it tries to recover from supply chain bottlenecks and boost its profit margins.

Oaktree Capital, the credit investment firm controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sold its equipment maker Coriant to Infinera in 2018 for US$430 million in cash and stock and currently holds a seat on Infinera's board. An Oaktree spokesperson declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.