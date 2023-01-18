Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Semiconductor supplier ASMI says Q4 revenue above guidance due to supply chain improvement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Semiconductor supplier ASMI says Q4 revenue above guidance due to supply chain improvement

18 Jan 2023 01:23AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue ahead of its guidance, citing better-than-expected supply chain conditions and higher conversion of the backlog.

The company's revenue increased to around €720 million (US$777.31 million) in the fourth quarter, beating its guided range of €630 million to €660 million.

The group said it expects its operating margin for the fourth-quarter of 2022 to be approximately 26 per cent, excluding purchase price allocation amortization related to the acquisition of LPE.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.