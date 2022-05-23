Logo
Sempra to develop carbon capture project with Total, Mitsui, Mitsubishi
FILE PHOTO: Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station and petrol station at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Corporation is displayed at the entrance of the company headquarters building in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
23 May 2022 07:43PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 07:43PM)
U.S. energy company Sempra Energy said on Monday its liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit had signed a deal with France's TotalEnergies SE as well as Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp to develop a proposed carbon capture project in Louisiana.

Oil, gas and chemical firms have embraced carbon capture and sequestration, which involves collecting and sinking greenhouse gas deep underground, to address investor demands to reduce carbon emissions that cause climate change.

Houston-based Sempra said the proposed project, Hackberry Carbon Sequestration (HCS), could potentially store up to 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year if approved.

"This project is expected to be among the first North American carbon capture facilities designed to receive and store CO2 from multiple sources," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra's unit, in a statement.

The companies could enter into a joint venture on the project as part of the deal, Sempra said.

Sempra said Cameron LNG Phase 1 and 2 export terminals could be the anchor source for captured and sequestered carbon dioxide by the HCS project.

Source: Reuters

