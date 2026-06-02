Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Sen. Warren calls for Trump to close "loophole" allowing AI chips to be sent to overseas units of Chinese firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Sen. Warren calls for Trump to close "loophole" allowing AI chips to be sent to overseas units of Chinese firms

Sen. Warren calls for Trump to close "loophole" allowing AI chips to be sent to overseas units of Chinese firms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gives remarks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

02 Jun 2026 03:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, June 1 : Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Trump administration to close a "loophole" that has potentially allowed advanced American AI chips to be sent to overseas units of Chinese firms, according to a statement seen by Reuters. Warren, who serves as ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, also urged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify on the issue.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement