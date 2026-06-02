Sen. Warren calls for Trump to close "loophole" allowing AI chips to be sent to overseas units of Chinese firms
WASHINGTON, June 1 : Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Trump administration to close a "loophole" that has potentially allowed advanced American AI chips to be sent to overseas units of Chinese firms, according to a statement seen by Reuters. Warren, who serves as ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, also urged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify on the issue.
The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.