Senator opposes FCC plan to reverse cyber rules adopted after Salt Typhoon attack

WASHINGTON :The top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday called on the Federal Communications Commission to abandon plans to rescind cybersecurity requirements adopted after the massive Salt Typhoon Chinese hacking incident.

Senator Maria Cantwell urged FCC Chair Brendan Carr to drop the plan to vote to rescind the ruling issued in January that found federal law requires telecommunications carriers to secure networks from unlawful access to or interception of communications and said they could be in breach if they fail to adopt certain cybersecurity practices. Cantwell called the FCC ruling adopted in the final days of the Biden administration "a commonsense acknowledgement that providers are responsible for protecting public safety against cybersecurity threats."