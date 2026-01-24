Logo
Senator says Congress must investigate TikTok deal, faults lack of details
TikTok logo is placed on a U.S. flag in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Jan 2026 12:08AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2026 12:10AM)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 : Democratic Senator Ed Markey on Friday said Congress should investigate a deal finalized Thursday by TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to establish a majority American-owned joint venture that will secure U.S. data in a bid to avoid an American ban on the social media app.

Markey said the deal leaves many key questions unanswered.

"The White House has provided virtually no details about this agreement, including whether TikTok’s algorithm is truly free of Chinese influence. This lack of transparency reeks," Markey said. "Congress has a responsibility to investigate this deal, demand transparency, and ensure that any arrangement truly protects national security while keeping TikTok online.”

Source: Reuters
